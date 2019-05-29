GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Devin Smeltzer, Twins
Six innings, three hits, zero runs — one of the best debuts by a Twins rookie ever
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Home runs by Eddie Rosario in his past eight games
12 Assists by Twins outfielders, most in baseball, after Max Kepler's double-play catch and throw
55 Home runs by the Twins in May, a new single-month franchise record
UP NEXT
The Twins have an off day.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Bregman homers twice as Astros rally past Cubs 9-6
With three of their biggest stars out with injuries, the Houston Astros needed someone to step up on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs.
Twins
Twins come alive for five runs in 7th to defeat Brewers in Smeltzer's debut
Devin Smeltzer pitched six innings of scoreless baseball in his major league debut, then the Twins' bats took care of the rest.
Twins
Smeltzer: MLB debut was awesome
Twins rookie lefthander Devin Smeltzer says he dreamed of a debut as the one he lived Tuesday, when he pitched six shutout innings in the Twins' 5-3 win over Milwaukee.
Gophers
Reusse: First College World Series for Gophers softball? Nope.
Before the NCAA sanctioned softball, the Gophers made some memorable trips to the national tournament.
Twins
Tuesday's Twins-Milwaukee game recap
A look back at Tuesday's game.