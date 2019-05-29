GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Devin Smeltzer, Twins

Six innings, three hits, zero runs — one of the best debuts by a Twins rookie ever

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Home runs by Eddie Rosario in his past eight games

12 Assists by Twins outfielders, most in baseball, after Max Kepler's double-play catch and throw

55 Home runs by the Twins in May, a new single-month franchise record

UP NEXT

The Twins have an off day.

PHIL MILLER