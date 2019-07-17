GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Michael Conforto, New York
The outfielder tied a career high with four hits, drove in a run, and scored one, too.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Home runs by the Mets, stopping their 11-game road streak hitting at least one homer.
2 Consecutive losses by the Twins, who have yet to lose three in a row this year.
9 Quality starts by veteran righthander Michael Pineda, which is second most on the Twins behind Jose Berrios (14).
10 Runners left on base by the Twins.
ON DECK
The brief two-game interleague series concludes with a battle of lefthanders as Martin Perez takes on Jason Vargas in a 12:10 p.m. start.
phil miller
