GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland
His third scoreless start against the Twins this season included 11 strikeouts and only four hits
BY THE NUMBERS
35 Career doubles by Joe Mauer at Progressive Field, most by any opponent in the stadium’s history
3 Strikeouts by Twins reliever Oliver Drake in the eighth.
UP NEXT
Kohl Stewart, who has given up three runs in each of his three career starts, faces fellow rookie Adam Plutko.
PHIL MILLER
