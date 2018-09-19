IMPACT PLAYER: Tyler Austin, Twins
The designated hitter was 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-out, two-run double.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Strikeouts for Miguel Sano in his first game since Sept. 4. It’s the second time the third baseman has struck out four times in a game this season, but the first since April 1.
3 Walks by Robbie Grossman, tying a season high.
1.98 ERA for Jake Odorizzi over his past two outings.
ON DECK
Lefthander Gabriel Moya will be the opener for the second time in three days as the Twins and Tigers wrap up their three-game series. Fellow lefty Stephen Gonsalves is expected to follow him. Rookie righthander Spencer Turnbull will start for the Tigers.
