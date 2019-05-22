GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Marwin Gonzalez, Twins

Delivered a game-tying, two-run homer in the sixth inning to erase a 3-1 deficit. He went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Innings pitched by Twins starter Michael Pineda, who gave up four hits and three runs while striking out three.

1 Career home runs for rookie Luis Arraez after he hit a solo shot in the eighth inning.

1 Pitches needed by Taylor Rogers to get out of the eighth inning, getting Kole Calhoun to line out with one on.

ON DECK

Martin Perez (6-1, 2.89) tries to complete the sweep against Matt Harvey.

STAFF REPORTS