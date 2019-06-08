The storm that smacked southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Tuesday night packed at least one tornado, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado heavily damaged trees and at least one home in southwestern Rochester, storm experts concluded after examining damage in the area.

Rochester is in Olmsted County, which — along with neighboring Dodge County — was one of the hardest-hit areas during the storm. Along with the twister, baseball-sized hail, pelting rain and fierce winds pounded the area.

During the storm, low clouds and turbulence in the atmosphere led to many reports of funnel clouds, but the EF-1 over Rochester is the only tornado from the storm yet verified.

An EF-1 tornado is considered capable of inflicting moderate damage, with winds of 86-110 miles per hour. By contrast, the most intense tornado on the Fujita scale, an EF-5, features winds of 200 mph or more.

Tuesday night's storm flooded streets and streams, snapped power lines and branches and sent people in tornado-warning areas scurrying to their basements as their smartphones blared alerts.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

The storm was followed by three days of pleasant weather, and there's more to come.

According to the NWS, Saturday will be clear and sunny in the metro area with highs in the 80s. There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m. Slightly cooler weather is in store for next week.

STAFF REPORT