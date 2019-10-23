TUESDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Dakota United 6, St. Paul Johnson 0

• S. Washington Co. 25, St. Paul Humboldt 3

SWIMMING • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 92, Burnsville 84

• Eastview 95, Apple Valley 86

• Farmington 96, Lakeville South 77

• Prior Lake 94, Lakeville North 82

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • First round

• Apple Valley def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

• Henry Sibley def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

• Simley def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23

Section 4 • First round

• Irondale def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7

• Roseville def. Mahtomedi, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13

• St. Paul Central def. White Bear Lake, 27-29, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11

• Tartan def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9

Section 5 • First round

• Buffalo def. Park Center, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-4

• Coon Rapids def. Orono, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

• Rogers def. Cooper, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9

Section 6 • First round

• Burnsville def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-18

• Mpls. Washburn def. Mpls. South, 27-29, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10

STATE TOURNAMENTS

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Eastview vs. St. Paul Central, 5:30 pm

• Centennial vs. Minneapolis Washburn, 7:30 pm

At North St. Paul

• East Ridge vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Edina vs. Maple Grove, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm

Thursday, Oct. 31

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Mankato West vs. Orono, 7:30 pm

At North St. Paul

• Austin vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Holy Angels vs. St. Croix Prep, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Blake vs. St. Francis, 5:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 29 * Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 10 am

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Centennial 2, Lakeville South 1, OT

• Champlin Park 1, Stillwater 1, OT

(Champlin Park wins shootout 5-4)

• Maple Grove 2, Minnetonka 0

• Rosemount 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Champlin Park vs. Maple Grove, 8 am

• Centennial vs. Rosemount, 10 am

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 4 pm

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 3 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Orono vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Cloquet/Carlton vs. Holy Angels, 7:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Blake vs. Waconia, 7:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 10 am

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

• Edina 7, Wayzata 0

• Minnetonka 7, Becker 0

• Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2

• Rochester Mayo 5, Elk River 2

Consolation semifinals

• Elk River 4, Wayzata 3

• Woodbury 6, Becker 1

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Edina vs. Rochester Mayo, 8 am

• Minnetonka vs. Mounds View, 10 am

Fifth place

• Elk River vs. Woodbury, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday • Singles

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday • Doubles

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

Team tournament

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

• Blake 7, Thief River Falls 0

• Litchfield 6, Minnewaska Area 1

• Pequot Lakes 6, New London-Spicer 1

• Rochester Lourdes 6, Blue Earth Area 1

Consolation semifinals

• Blue Earth Area 5, New London-Spicer 2

• Minnewaska Area 4, Thief River Falls 3

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Pequot Lakes vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 am

• Blake vs. Litchfield, 10 am

Fifth place

• Blue Earth Area vs. Minnewaska Area, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday • Singles

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday • Doubles

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

SUMMARIES

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Edina 7, Wayzata 0

• Singles: No. 1-Nicole Copeland, E, def. Miriam Shteyman, W, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2-Jessica Ip, E, def. Emma Hawkinson, W, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Ingrid Smith, E, def. Greta Holmes, W, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4-Sami Hankinson, E, def. Ondine Scrimgeour, W, 6-0, 6-3.

• Doubles: No. 1-Paige Greene-Shay Reger, E, def. Elise Koltonowski-Emily Mendel, W, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2-Nicola Santoni-Lizzy Van Ert, E, def. Kate Ainsworth-Jayden Haukos, W, 6-1, 7-5. No. 3-Morgan Clark-Kate Miller, E, def. Isabella Lance-Lauren Otto, W, 7-5, 6-2.

Minnetonka 7, Becker 0

• Singles: No. 1-Sarah Shabaz, M, def. Courtney Nuest, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Annika Elvestrom, M, def. Anna Ritchie, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Emily Jurgens, M, def. Maddie Moe, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-Sarah Bernet, M, def. Ayla Brown, B, 6-2, 7-5.

• Doubles: No. 1-Karina Elvestrom-Kelsey Phillips, M, def. Julia Bengtson-Alayna Lindquist, B, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2-Libby Andraschko-Taylor Kamps, M, def. Jazlyn Toedter-Jackie Yoerg, B, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3-Emilija Medzuikaite-Maddie Prondzinski, M, def. Arin Hendrickson-Halle Murphy, B, 6-1, 6-0.

Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2

• Singles: No. 1-Delaney Schurhamer, W, def. Amanda Diao, MV, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Molly Austin, MV, def. Julie Nguyen, W, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3-Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def. Brittany Nguyen, W, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4-Natalie Mercill, W, def. Elena Bartels, MV, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.

• Doubles: No. 1-Sanjana Pattanaik-Paige Trondson, MV, def. Ashley Nguyen-Ashley Stroebel, W, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2-Leah Brandt-Hannah Lindgren, MV, def. Kate McGlinch-Anvitha Miryala, W, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3-Katia Bartels-Emma Sun, MV, def. Megan Nelson-Carley Tuman, W, 7-5, 6-1.

Rochester Mayo 5, Elk River 2

• Singles: No. 1-Claire Loftus, RM, def. Emma Andersen, ER, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2-Lydia Haack, ER, def. Ani Bulbulian, RM, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7; No. 3-Sutton Julsrud, RM, def. Olivia Grev, ER, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Nandini Iyer, RM, def. Ava Nelson, ER, 6-2, 6-2.

• Doubles: No. 1-Paige Anderson-Kaitlin Tran, ER, def. Grace Ackerman-Taylor Julsrud, RM, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; No. 2-Ellen Barancyzk-Deeya Patel, RM, def. Lauren Conzet-Leah Skogquist-Berg, ER, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3-Taylor Hill-Molly Pickering, RM, def. Alexa Engebretson-Abby Johnson, ER, 6-1, 6-2.

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Blake 7, Thief River Falls 0

• Singles: No. 1-Arlina Shen, B, def. Emma Fagerstrom, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Sonia Baig, B, def. Brooklyn Broadwell, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Bella Suk, B, def. Ava Yuska, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-Allyson Jay, B, def. Trista Spears, TRF, 6-1, 6-2.

• Doubles: No. 1-Caroline Cameron-Emily Melin, B, def. Khloe Lund-Isabela Nelson, TRF, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2-Natalie Anderson-Anna Secor, B, def. Brooklyn Brouse-Abby Flaagan, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Annabelle Swigert-Nana Vang, B, def. Brea Prickett-Gabriella Steele, TRF, 6-1, 6-2.

Litchfield 6, Minnewaska Area 1

• Singles: No. 1-Avery Stilwel, L, def. Danielle Thorfinnson, MA, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-4; No. 2-Elise Bierbaum, L, def. Karra Hanson, MA, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Alyssa Ross, L, def. Maddi Kluver, MA, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Ryanna Steinhaus, L, def. Annika Stensrud, MA, 6-0, 6-1.

• Doubles: No. 1-Vaida Behnke-Neriah Lara, L, def. Greta Reichmann-Alissa Thorfinnson, MA, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; No. 2-Kylie Michels-Britney Prahl, L, def. Abby Randt-Annika Randt, MA, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; No. 3-Olivia Richards-Maddie Thorfinnson, MA, def. Kelsey Ballard-Taylor Draeger, L, 6-2, 7-5.

Pequot Lakes 6, New London-Spicer 1

• Singles: No. 1-Megan Muller, PL, def. Ava Hanson, NLS, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2-Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, def. Courtney Boller, PL, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3-Madeline Pluimer, PL, def. Kamryn Quenemoen, NLS, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4-Carly Chaney, PL, def. Mya Mayhew, NLS, 6-1, 6-1.

• Doubles: No. 1-Alex Fyle-Elli Saxerud, PL, def. Ruby Parson-Morgan Rolighed, NLS, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2Afton Crocker-Madeline Sherman, PL, def. Ashley Templer-Megan Warner, NLS, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3-Morgan Lueck-Quinn Trottier, PL, def. Taylor Barber-Shannon Monson, NLS, 6-4, 6-2.

Rochester Lourdes 6, Blue Earth Area 1

• Singles: No. 1-Clare Palen, RL, def. Te’a Armstrong, BEA, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2-Jane Spalding, RL, def. Macie Stevermer, BEA, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3-Ryann Witter, RL, def. Arika Howard, BEA, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Caroline Daly, RL def. Marissa Benz, BEA, 6-0, 6-2.

• Doubles: No. 1-McKenna Dutton-Britt Howard, BEA, def. Sydney Elliott-Elyse Palen, BEA, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8; No. 2-Karin Hayford-Melissa Stocker, RL, def. Cali Beyer-Lyndsey Borris, BEA, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3-Hannah Roth/Annabel Boughey, RL, def. Addison Armstrong-Kiley Rosenau, BEA, 7-5, 6-3.