TUESDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Dakota United 6, St. Paul Johnson 0
• S. Washington Co. 25, St. Paul Humboldt 3
SWIMMING • GIRLS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 92, Burnsville 84
• Eastview 95, Apple Valley 86
• Farmington 96, Lakeville South 77
• Prior Lake 94, Lakeville North 82
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • First round
• Apple Valley def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
• Henry Sibley def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
• Simley def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23
Section 4 • First round
• Irondale def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7
• Roseville def. Mahtomedi, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13
• St. Paul Central def. White Bear Lake, 27-29, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11
• Tartan def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9
Section 5 • First round
• Buffalo def. Park Center, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-4
• Coon Rapids def. Orono, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
• Rogers def. Cooper, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9
Section 6 • First round
• Burnsville def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-18
• Mpls. Washburn def. Mpls. South, 27-29, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10
STATE TOURNAMENTS
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Eastview vs. St. Paul Central, 5:30 pm
• Centennial vs. Minneapolis Washburn, 7:30 pm
At North St. Paul
• East Ridge vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Edina vs. Maple Grove, 5:30 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm
Thursday, Oct. 31
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Mankato West vs. Orono, 7:30 pm
At North St. Paul
• Austin vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Holy Angels vs. St. Croix Prep, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Blake vs. St. Francis, 5:30 pm
Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29 * Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 10 am
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
• Centennial 2, Lakeville South 1, OT
• Champlin Park 1, Stillwater 1, OT
(Champlin Park wins shootout 5-4)
• Maple Grove 2, Minnetonka 0
• Rosemount 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Champlin Park vs. Maple Grove, 8 am
• Centennial vs. Rosemount, 10 am
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 3 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Orono vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Cloquet/Carlton vs. Holy Angels, 7:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Blake vs. Waconia, 7:30 pm
Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 10 am
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Team tournament
At Baseline Tennis Center
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Edina 7, Wayzata 0
• Minnetonka 7, Becker 0
• Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2
• Rochester Mayo 5, Elk River 2
Consolation semifinals
• Elk River 4, Wayzata 3
• Woodbury 6, Becker 1
Wednesday
Semifinals
• Edina vs. Rochester Mayo, 8 am
• Minnetonka vs. Mounds View, 10 am
Fifth place
• Elk River vs. Woodbury, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Thursday • Singles
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday • Singles
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Thursday • Doubles
• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday • Doubles
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
CLASS 1A
Team tournament
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Blake 7, Thief River Falls 0
• Litchfield 6, Minnewaska Area 1
• Pequot Lakes 6, New London-Spicer 1
• Rochester Lourdes 6, Blue Earth Area 1
Consolation semifinals
• Blue Earth Area 5, New London-Spicer 2
• Minnewaska Area 4, Thief River Falls 3
Wednesday
Semifinals
• Pequot Lakes vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 am
• Blake vs. Litchfield, 10 am
Fifth place
• Blue Earth Area vs. Minnewaska Area, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Thursday • Singles
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday • Singles
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Thursday • Doubles
• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday • Doubles
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
SUMMARIES
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Edina 7, Wayzata 0
• Singles: No. 1-Nicole Copeland, E, def. Miriam Shteyman, W, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2-Jessica Ip, E, def. Emma Hawkinson, W, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Ingrid Smith, E, def. Greta Holmes, W, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4-Sami Hankinson, E, def. Ondine Scrimgeour, W, 6-0, 6-3.
• Doubles: No. 1-Paige Greene-Shay Reger, E, def. Elise Koltonowski-Emily Mendel, W, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2-Nicola Santoni-Lizzy Van Ert, E, def. Kate Ainsworth-Jayden Haukos, W, 6-1, 7-5. No. 3-Morgan Clark-Kate Miller, E, def. Isabella Lance-Lauren Otto, W, 7-5, 6-2.
Minnetonka 7, Becker 0
• Singles: No. 1-Sarah Shabaz, M, def. Courtney Nuest, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Annika Elvestrom, M, def. Anna Ritchie, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Emily Jurgens, M, def. Maddie Moe, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-Sarah Bernet, M, def. Ayla Brown, B, 6-2, 7-5.
• Doubles: No. 1-Karina Elvestrom-Kelsey Phillips, M, def. Julia Bengtson-Alayna Lindquist, B, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2-Libby Andraschko-Taylor Kamps, M, def. Jazlyn Toedter-Jackie Yoerg, B, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3-Emilija Medzuikaite-Maddie Prondzinski, M, def. Arin Hendrickson-Halle Murphy, B, 6-1, 6-0.
Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2
• Singles: No. 1-Delaney Schurhamer, W, def. Amanda Diao, MV, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Molly Austin, MV, def. Julie Nguyen, W, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3-Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def. Brittany Nguyen, W, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4-Natalie Mercill, W, def. Elena Bartels, MV, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.
• Doubles: No. 1-Sanjana Pattanaik-Paige Trondson, MV, def. Ashley Nguyen-Ashley Stroebel, W, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2-Leah Brandt-Hannah Lindgren, MV, def. Kate McGlinch-Anvitha Miryala, W, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3-Katia Bartels-Emma Sun, MV, def. Megan Nelson-Carley Tuman, W, 7-5, 6-1.
Rochester Mayo 5, Elk River 2
• Singles: No. 1-Claire Loftus, RM, def. Emma Andersen, ER, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2-Lydia Haack, ER, def. Ani Bulbulian, RM, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7; No. 3-Sutton Julsrud, RM, def. Olivia Grev, ER, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Nandini Iyer, RM, def. Ava Nelson, ER, 6-2, 6-2.
• Doubles: No. 1-Paige Anderson-Kaitlin Tran, ER, def. Grace Ackerman-Taylor Julsrud, RM, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; No. 2-Ellen Barancyzk-Deeya Patel, RM, def. Lauren Conzet-Leah Skogquist-Berg, ER, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3-Taylor Hill-Molly Pickering, RM, def. Alexa Engebretson-Abby Johnson, ER, 6-1, 6-2.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
Blake 7, Thief River Falls 0
• Singles: No. 1-Arlina Shen, B, def. Emma Fagerstrom, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Sonia Baig, B, def. Brooklyn Broadwell, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Bella Suk, B, def. Ava Yuska, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-Allyson Jay, B, def. Trista Spears, TRF, 6-1, 6-2.
• Doubles: No. 1-Caroline Cameron-Emily Melin, B, def. Khloe Lund-Isabela Nelson, TRF, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2-Natalie Anderson-Anna Secor, B, def. Brooklyn Brouse-Abby Flaagan, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Annabelle Swigert-Nana Vang, B, def. Brea Prickett-Gabriella Steele, TRF, 6-1, 6-2.
Litchfield 6, Minnewaska Area 1
• Singles: No. 1-Avery Stilwel, L, def. Danielle Thorfinnson, MA, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-4; No. 2-Elise Bierbaum, L, def. Karra Hanson, MA, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Alyssa Ross, L, def. Maddi Kluver, MA, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Ryanna Steinhaus, L, def. Annika Stensrud, MA, 6-0, 6-1.
• Doubles: No. 1-Vaida Behnke-Neriah Lara, L, def. Greta Reichmann-Alissa Thorfinnson, MA, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; No. 2-Kylie Michels-Britney Prahl, L, def. Abby Randt-Annika Randt, MA, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; No. 3-Olivia Richards-Maddie Thorfinnson, MA, def. Kelsey Ballard-Taylor Draeger, L, 6-2, 7-5.
Pequot Lakes 6, New London-Spicer 1
• Singles: No. 1-Megan Muller, PL, def. Ava Hanson, NLS, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2-Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, def. Courtney Boller, PL, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3-Madeline Pluimer, PL, def. Kamryn Quenemoen, NLS, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4-Carly Chaney, PL, def. Mya Mayhew, NLS, 6-1, 6-1.
• Doubles: No. 1-Alex Fyle-Elli Saxerud, PL, def. Ruby Parson-Morgan Rolighed, NLS, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2Afton Crocker-Madeline Sherman, PL, def. Ashley Templer-Megan Warner, NLS, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3-Morgan Lueck-Quinn Trottier, PL, def. Taylor Barber-Shannon Monson, NLS, 6-4, 6-2.
Rochester Lourdes 6, Blue Earth Area 1
• Singles: No. 1-Clare Palen, RL, def. Te’a Armstrong, BEA, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2-Jane Spalding, RL, def. Macie Stevermer, BEA, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3-Ryann Witter, RL, def. Arika Howard, BEA, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Caroline Daly, RL def. Marissa Benz, BEA, 6-0, 6-2.
• Doubles: No. 1-McKenna Dutton-Britt Howard, BEA, def. Sydney Elliott-Elyse Palen, BEA, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8; No. 2-Karin Hayford-Melissa Stocker, RL, def. Cali Beyer-Lyndsey Borris, BEA, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3-Hannah Roth/Annabel Boughey, RL, def. Addison Armstrong-Kiley Rosenau, BEA, 7-5, 6-3.