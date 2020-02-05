The Champlin Park boys’ hockey team scored four goals in the third period in a 6-3 comeback win over Holy Angels at Champlin Ice Forum on Tuesday night.

Noah Griswold scored a power-play goal 2 minutes, 7 seconds into the third period to give the Stars a 3-2 lead. Ryker Grant responded with a goal 1:41 later to tie the game 3-all for the Rebels.

Hogan Sinjem and Robby Lawler scored 1:08 apart to put Champlin Park ahead and Ethan Mus got the last goal with 1:46 left in regulation.

St. Louis Park 7, Apple Valley 4: Senior forward Avery Pittman had three goals and two assists to lead the Orioles past the host Eagles.

Girls’ hockey

Class 1A

Section 5/Quarterfinals: Minneapolis scored four third-period goals to beat Armstrong/Cooper 4-0. Piper Sorock got Minneapolis on the board first 4:31 in the third period. Augusta Crow built a 2-0 lead on an even strength goal 3:31 later. Lizzie Hamel and Maddy Helmstetter. … Breck scored 11 goals in the first period to top St.Francis/North Branch 11-0. The Mustangs were led by Olivia Mobley who had three goals and four assists. Freshman forward Ava Lindsay had a hat trick.

Boys’ basketball

Eastview 97, Burnsville 71: Wisconsin signee Steven Crowl scored 31 points as the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Lightning beat the host Blaze. Tate Machacek added 19 points. Ibrhahim El-Amin led the Blaze with 26 points.

Hastings 85, St. Thomas Academy 70: The Raiders overcame an eight-point deficit 5:30 into the second half to defeat the visiting Cadets.

Girls’ basketball

Eden Prairie 84, Wayzata 74: Junior guard Destinee Bursch scored 23 points to lead the Eagles past the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Trojans. Three other Eagles were in double digits; Natalie Mazurek had 21 points Nia Holloway 20 points and Nneka Obiazar 10. Wayzata’s Annika Stewart had 27 points and scored her 1,000th career point.

Park Center 68, Oseeo 45: Junior forward Adalia McKenzie had 27 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 5-ranked Pirates past the visiting Orioles. Jaiden Kline led the Orioles with 15 points.

Holy Angels 82, Fridley 58: The Class 3A, No. 5-ranked Stars had five players in double-digits, including Francesca Vascellaro who scored 17 points, to beat the visiting Tigers. Teammates Grace Massaquoi and Kassandra Caron added 16 points each. Isabelle Henry and Rachel Kaiecki had 10 each. Cadence Hansen led the Tigers with 26 points.

