Tyler Ulven singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Class 3A, No. 4 Monticello a 3-2 victory over visiting Rogers in baseball action Tuesday night.

The Magic jumped out to a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and third innings. Jason Axelberg had two hits and scored a run and Ethan Bosacker had a hit, stolen base and run scored for the Magic.

Ulven pitched 2⅓ shutout innings of relief to pick up the win. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out one. Alex Otto started for the Magic and struck out eight in 6⅔ innings.

The Royals scored two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. They loaded the bases to start the inning. Gavin McLaughlin then laid down a bunt and two runs scored when the throw home was off the mark.

The Magic got the leadoff hitter in the ninth on base with a walk. Three batters later, Ulven ended the game with a walkoff hit.

Chase LaMotte had three hits, one stolen base and one run scored for the Royals. Reed Olson had two hits and Garret McLaughlin struck out seven while allowing four hits and two walks in eight innings.

Fridley 4, St. Anthony 0: Evan Shaw picked up his sixth win and fourth shutout of the season to give the Class 3A, No. 3 Tigers the victory over the host Huskies. He struck out 13 while allowing three hits and one walk in seven innings. At the plate, he had two hits and two runs scored. Cooper Severson had three hits, one RBI and one run scored for the Tigers.

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Buffalo 0: Kolby Gartner allowed three hits and a walk over seven shutout innings to lead the Class 4A, No. 4 Knights past the visiting Bison. Jared Duda had four hits for St. Michael-Albertville, including a double, two runs scored and a stolen base. Boston Merilla added two hits and Cody Kelly had one hit and two RBI for the Knights. Calvin James was the only Bison batter to reach base twice with a hit and a walk.

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Roseville 2: Ben Gallaher had two hits and two RBI to lead Cretin-Derham Hall past host Roseville. Cretin-Derham Hall scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a two-run lead. Roseville scored one in the bottom of the inning but it was not enough. John Heisler had two hits and a run scored and Will Domler had two hits for Cretin-Derham Hall. Jack Kachel and Chris Medrano had one hit and one RBI each for Roseville.

Softball

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mounds View 4: The Raiders scored five unanswered runs to defeat the visiting Mustangs. The Mustangs scored four runs in the second inning. The Raiders answered with a single run in each of their next two at-bats before scoring three in the fifth inning. Auni Kruse had two hits and two runs, Frances Staples had one hit and three RBI, Emily McQuillan had a hit and RBI and Kenna Lexau had one hit and one run scored.

Hastings 3, Mahtomedi 2: The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and held off a late rally by the host Zephyrs for the victory. Kendal Jenkins had two hits and two RBI and Kayla Simacek had two hits for the Raiders. Simacek struck out 10 while allowing six hits and two walks in seven innings. Olivia Van Hout had three hits and one RBI for the Zephyrs. Abbie Thompson had two hits, two RBI and one run scored for the Mustangs, Toni VanHouse had one hit and one RBI and Amberly Langer and Hannah Peschel had one hit and one run scored each.

St. Francis 3, Princeton 1: Ella Roberts allowed one run in seven innings to lift the Saints past the visiting Tigers. Hailey Heckenlaible had three hits and two runs scored to lead the Saints offense. Aubree Terris had two hits, Sydney Green and Julia Parr had a hit and an RBI each and Lucy Martin and Madison Rothbauer had a hit and a run scored each for the Saints. Allie Skuza led the Tigers with two hits and an RBI.

