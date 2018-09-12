Tess Johnson broke a scoreless tie with nine minutes left in the game to lift Class 1A, No. 9 Waconia past No. 5 Orono 1-0 in girls' soccer Tuesday.

Isabelle Schuster stopped five shots to record the shutout and Haddy Falkman had an assist for the Wildcats. Clare Gagne stopped 12 shots for the Spartans.

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Stillwater 0: Olivia Kalla made 12 saves to lead the host Raiders past the Class 2A, No. 6 Ponies. Bea Ahern and Ellie Dougherty scored for the Raiders.

South St. Paul 3, Hastings 2: The visiting Packers scored two second-half goals to defeat the Raiders. Clair Lehmann, Leah Willenbring and Makenna Deering scored for the Packers.

Apple Valley 2, Shakopee 0: Jocelyn Nyblom recorded a shutout to lead the visiting Eagles past the Sabers. Emily Knott and Emily Stehly scored goals for Apple Valley.

Holy Family 5, Mound Westonka 2: Grace Murphy recorded a hat trick to lead the host Fire past the Whitehawks. Ella Haley and Reyana Schaffer had one goal each for the Fire.

Elk River 6, St. Cloud Tech 0: Abby Barschdorf scored two goals to lead the host Elks past the Tigers. Lindsey Redpenning, Morgan Gacke, Leah Brown and Paige Crawford also scored for the Elks.

Boys' soccer

Apple Valley 1, Shakopee 0: Tomas Bereket broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift the visiting Eagles past the Sabers. Andy Segura recorded his second consecutive shutout for the Eagles.

Stillwater 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1: Logan Clendenen and Spencer Scott scored a goal each to lead the Class 2A, No. 1 Ponies past the host Raiders. Charlie Soltis scored a goal and Brock Mitchell stopped five shots for the Raiders.

Waconia 2, Orono 0: Nathan White stopped 11 shots to lead the visiting Wildcats past the Class 1A, No. 8 Spartans. Will Falkman and Ryan Delange scored goals for the Wildcats.

St. Croix Prep 5, Maranatha/West Lutheran 0: Carter Belisle had three goals and an assist to lead the host Lions past the Maranatha/West Lutheran. Calder Erickson had two goals, Brandt Belisle had two assists and Ethan Wessman one assist for the Lions.

Southwest Christian 4, Mayer Lutheran 0: Max Steensland and Josiah Colman had two goals each to lead the host Stars past the Crusaders.

Volleyball

Southwest Christian def. Holy Family 25-12, 25-15, 25-13: Stars coach Greg Sayuk earned his 300th career victory.

