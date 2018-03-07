Eastview, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A, Section 3 boys’ basketball playoffs survived a scare from No. 7 Park of Cottage Grove before winning 74-72 on Tuesday night in Apple Valley.

The Wolfpack trailed by six points in the quarterfinal with a minute remaining. AJ Morrison pulled the game within a point on a basket after making a steal. The Lightning then made one of two free throws to give Park one last chance. With less than 10 seconds to go it ran a play that cleared the lane for a layup, but Eastview’s Ben Neubert intercepted the pass.

Steven Crowl, a 6-8 sophomore, scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lightning. He also had four blocks.

Will Barry added 12 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Domenik Block and Cole Herder scored 20 and 13, respectively, for the Wolfpack.

Eastview will play Burnsville in the semifinals on Friday at Farmington High School.

Buffalo 64, Rogers 58: Tony Dahl had 22 points to lead the sixth-seeded Bison past the No. 3 Royals in the Class 4A, Section 8 quarterfinals. Brandon Maatz added 16. Jordan Belka and Brandon Vazquez of Rogers each scored 18. Rogers beat Buffalo in two previous matchups this season, including a 64-55 win on Friday to close the regular season.

Apple Valley 101, Rosemount 52: Tre Jones led the Eagles with 17 points and nine assists in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinal. Ely Hendrickson contributed 15 points, all on three-pointers. Andrew Reuter scored 17 for the Irish and grabbed seven rebounds. Apple Valley will play Eagan on Friday night in the section semifinals.

Burnsville 67, Hastings 60: Ty Miklowski scored a game- high 31 points to lead the sixth-seeded Blaze to an upset of the No. 3 Raiders in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinal. Marcus Shepley added 22 points. Sawyer Levos scored 16 for Hastings.

St. Louis Park 85, Minneapolis Washburn 70: The Orioles’ Cire Mayfield scored 32 points and Aidan Doherty 22 in the Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal. Charles Cook-Gordon’s 30 points led the Millers.

Wayzata 75, Minneapolis Southwest 55: Luke Paulson scored 19 points and Jacob Beeninga added 18 to pace the Trojans. Niko Polydorou scored 17 for the Lakers. Wayzata will play St. Louis Park on Friday at Osseo High School in the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals.

Big Lake 66, Dassel Cokato 61: Drew Rudlong led the Hornets with 30 points on 13-for-17 shooting. Spencer Hinrichs and Logan Nagorski added 15 and 14 points, respectively. DeVonne Harris grabbed 10 rebounds for Big Lake. Trever Kaiser scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chargers. The Hornets will play Willmar on Saturday at St. Cloud State.

Delano 89, Becker 68: Calvin Wishart scored 46 points to lead the Tigers over the Bulldogs. This was the fifth game of the season in which the Georgia Southern commit scored more than 40 points. Lucas Dertinger and Brandon Gustafson both scored 21 for Becker.

Girls’ basketball

Holy Family 57, Minneapolis North 43: The Fire is headed to a third consecutive section final after beating the Polars. Julia Geurs led the way with 19 points. The junior center had a perfect night making 9-of-9 shots from the field and making her only free throw attempt. Leigh Steiner added 18, including 13 of the final 19 for Holy Family in the last four minutes of the game.

STAFF REPORTS