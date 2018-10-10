TUESDAY

adapted SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Burnsville 13, St. Paul Humboldt 2

• No. St. Paul/Tartan 7, St. Paul Johnson 3

PI DIVISION

• Robbinsdale 12, Park Center 0

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

JORDAN INVITATIONAL

At Ridges at Sand Creek

• Hutchinson 44, New Prague 87, Jordan 93, Delano 105, Holy Angels 135, Math & Science 155, LeSueur-Henderson and Norwood Young America 175, Sibley East 235, Eagle Ridge Academy 315, Cannon Falls 343, Brooklyn Center 362. Medalist (5,000 meters): Lane Schwarz, LeSueur-Henderson, 17:19.6.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

JORDAN INVITATIONAL

At Ridges at Sand Creek

• New Prague 47, Jordan 75, Delano 79, LeSueur-Henderson 100, Hutchinson 108, Norwood Young America 166, Holy Angels 187, Math & Science 196, Cannon Falls 250, Sibley East 281, Eagle Ridge Academy 294. Medalist (5,000 meters): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 20:10.6.

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Farmington 3, Roch. John Marshall 0

• Lakeville North 3, Roch. Century 0

• Owatonna 2, Lakeville South 0

• Roch. Mayo 5, New Prague 0

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Bloomington Jefferson 1, Shakopee 1, OT (Bloomington Jefferson wins shootout 4-3)

• Edina 3, Eden Prairie 2, OT

• Minnetonka 5, Chanhassen 0

• Prior Lake 2, Chaska 0

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Apple Valley 1, Rosemount 1, OT (Apple Valley wins shootout 3-0)

• Eagan 2, Henry Sibley 0

• Eastview 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• St. Paul Central 6, Burnsville 0

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• East Ridge 3, Tartan 0

• North St. Paul 2, Hastings 1, OT

• Stillwater 1, White Bear Lake 0

• Woodbury 4, Park of Cottage Grove 1

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Centennial 2, Mounds View 1, OT

• Champlin Park 1, Spring Lake Park 0

• Irondale 2, Osseo 1

• Roseville 4, Park Center 0

Section 6 • First round

• Richfield 2, Hopkins 1, OT

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Blaine 5, Coon Rapids 0

• Duluth East 13, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 1

• St. Francis 2, Andover 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • First round

• Dover-Eyota 2, Plainview-E-Millville 1

• St. Charles/L-A 3, Lake City 0

• Schaeffer Academy 2, Kasson-M. 0

• Winona Cotter 3, Pine Island/Z-M 3, OT (Winona Cotter wins shootout)

Section 3 • First round

• Hiawatha Collegiate 3, Nova Classical 1

• Minnehaha Academy 4, St. Croix Lutheran 0

• Simley 10, New Life Academy 1

Section 4 • First round

• Mounds Park 6, Community of Peace 0

• St. Paul Johnson 8, St. Agnes 1

Section 5 • First round

• Cooper 2, Prairie Seeds 0

• Lincoln Int. 2, Brooklyn Center 1

• Minneapolis Henry 0, Groves Academy 0, OT (Minneapolis Henry wins shootout 5-4)

Section 6 • First round

• Delano 3, Rockford 1

• Holy Family 9, Big Lake 0

• Monticello 3, Becker 1

• Mound Westonka 3, International School 0

• Orono 3, Mayer Lutheran 1

• Providence Academy 4, Willmar 1

• Southwest Christian 4, Maranatha/WL 2

• Waconia 13, Central Minn. Christian 1

Section 8 • First round

• Melrose Area 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

• Minnewaska Area 3, St. John's Prep 1

• Walker-H-Akeley 5, TrekNorth 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Farmington 1, Roch. Century 0, OT

• Lakeville North 8, Roch. Mayo 0

• Lakeville South 8, Roch. John Marshall 0

• Owatonna 2, New Prague 1

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Chanhassen 1, Prior Lake 0

• Eden Prairie 2, Shakopee 1

• Edina 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

• Minnetonka 2, Chaska 0

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Burnsville 5, Apple Valley 0

• Eagan 3, Park of Cottage Grove 0

• Eastview 2, Henry Sibley 0

• Rosemount 5, Hastings 0

Section 4 • First round

• North St. Paul 6, Tartan 1

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Centennial 4, Irondale 0

• Champlin Park 4, Osseo 1

• Maple Grove 10, Coon Rapids 0

• Park Center 1, Spring Lake Park 0

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Anoka 9, Cambridge-Isanti 1

• Blaine 7, Forest Lake 0

• Duluth East 3, St. Francis 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • First round

• Austin 3, Pine Island/Z-M 0

• Red Wing 12, Lake City 1

• Winona 4, Schaeffer Academy 1

Section 2 • First round

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 4, Jordan 3

• Southwest Christian 2, Mankato Loyola 1

Section 3 • First round

• Bl. Kennedy 11, Twin Cities Academy 0

• Richfield 4, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

• St. Paul Academy 12, St. Paul Humboldt 0

Section 5 • First round

• Minneapolis Henry 7, Lincoln Int. 0

Section 6 • First round

• Becker 5, Rockford 2

• Cooper 3, Mound Westonka 3, OT (Cooper wins shootout)

• Heritage Christian 4, Hutchinson 0

• Monticello 9, Mayer Lutheran 0

• Orono 8, PACT 0

• Providence Academy 6, Willmar 0

• Watertown-Mayer 1, Delano 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 99, Richfield 79

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 95, Burnsville 89

• Eagan 93, Lakeville North 83

• Rosemount 97, Lakeville South 89

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Lakeville South 4, Rochester Century 3

• Rochester Mayo 7, Lakeville North 0

Championship

• Rochester Mayo 6, Lakeville South 1

• Singles: No. 1-Trncic, RM, def. Anderson, LS, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2-Norman, RM, def. Hayes, LS, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Harvey, LS, def. Bulbulian, RM, 7-6, 6-4; No. 4-S. Julsrud, RM, def. Deml, LS, 7-5, 6-1.

• Doubles: No. 1-Baranczyk-Sorajja, RM, def. Deide-McDonald, LS, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2-T. Julsrud-Patel, RM, def. DeCook-Tupy, LS, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3-Chen-Hill, RM, def. Deane-VonRuden, LS, 6-2, 6-2.

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Minnetonka 7, Mankato East 0

• Prior Lake 7, Hutchinson 0

Championship

• Minnetonka 6, Prior Lake 1

Section 3 • Quarterfinal

• Woodbury 6, Visitation 1

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Mounds View 5, Roseville 2

• Stillwater 4, Mahtomedi 3

Section 5 • Semifinal

• Wayzata 4, Maple Grove 3

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Eastview 4, Hopkins 3

• Edina 7, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Championship

• Edina 6, Eastview 1

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • Championship

• Blake 6, Breck 1

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Litchfield 7, Melrose Area 0

• New London-Spicer 6, Annandale 1

Championship

• Litchfield 6, New London-Spicer 1

• Singles: No. 1-Kinny, L, def. Hanson, NLS, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2-Bierbaum, L, def. Groff, NLS, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Stilwell, L, def. Warner, NLS, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-Ross, L, def. Suchy, NLS, 6-2, 6-1.

• Doubles: No. 1-Loterbauer-Schmeising, NLS, def. Behnke-Huhner, L, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6; No. 2-Lara-Smith, L, def. Spors-Templer, NLS, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3-Prahl-Steinhaus, L, def. Parsons-Rolighed, NLS, 6-0, 6-0.

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Minnewaska Area 7, Lac qui Park Valley 0

• Osakis 7, Benson/K-M-S 0

Championship

• Osakis 4, Minnewaska Area 3

VOLLEYBALL

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

• St. Paul Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

LAKE

• Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

• Wayzata def. Edina, 25-23, 25-7, 26-24

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Henry def. North, 31-29, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17

• Southwest def. South, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

MCAA

• Legacy Christian def. West Lutheran, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

• New Life Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-9, 25-21, 25-21

• Spectrum def. PACT, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 26-24, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello def. Cambridge-Isanti, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19

• North Branch def. Rogers, 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

• Princeton def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

• St. Francis def. Big Lake, 25-20,25-12, 25-14

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Chisago Lakes, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial def. Spring Lake Park, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17

• Osseo def. Elk River, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Como Park, 18-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19

• Harding def. Humboldt, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20

• Highland Park def. Washington, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Farmington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-6

• Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-12, 25-8, 25-19

• Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

• Shakopee def. Prior Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake def. Roseville, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23

• Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 28-26, 25-12, 25-18

• Stillwater def. East Ridge, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

TRI-METRO

• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17

• DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-5, 25-6, 25-10

• Holy Angels def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21

• Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano def. Orono, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-13, 25-17 25-21

• Hutchinson def. Holy Family, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-15, 14-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11

• New Prague def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12

• Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 13-25, 15-9

• Watertown-Mayer def. Annandale, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine def. Chaska, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Southwest Christian, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12

• Cooper def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 27-25, 25-17, 25-13

• Mayer Lutheran def. Maple Lake, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

• Northfield def. Mankato West, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

• Red Wing def. Austin, 25-23, 25-21, 25-8

• River Falls (Wis.) def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-22

• St. Paul Johnson def. Prairie Seeds, 25-7, 25-12, 25-13

• Tartan def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19