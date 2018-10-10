TUESDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Burnsville 13, St. Paul Humboldt 2
• No. St. Paul/Tartan 7, St. Paul Johnson 3
PI DIVISION
• Robbinsdale 12, Park Center 0
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
JORDAN INVITATIONAL
At Ridges at Sand Creek
• Hutchinson 44, New Prague 87, Jordan 93, Delano 105, Holy Angels 135, Math & Science 155, LeSueur-Henderson and Norwood Young America 175, Sibley East 235, Eagle Ridge Academy 315, Cannon Falls 343, Brooklyn Center 362. Medalist (5,000 meters): Lane Schwarz, LeSueur-Henderson, 17:19.6.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
JORDAN INVITATIONAL
At Ridges at Sand Creek
• New Prague 47, Jordan 75, Delano 79, LeSueur-Henderson 100, Hutchinson 108, Norwood Young America 166, Holy Angels 187, Math & Science 196, Cannon Falls 250, Sibley East 281, Eagle Ridge Academy 294. Medalist (5,000 meters): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 20:10.6.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Farmington 3, Roch. John Marshall 0
• Lakeville North 3, Roch. Century 0
• Owatonna 2, Lakeville South 0
• Roch. Mayo 5, New Prague 0
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Bloomington Jefferson 1, Shakopee 1, OT (Bloomington Jefferson wins shootout 4-3)
• Edina 3, Eden Prairie 2, OT
• Minnetonka 5, Chanhassen 0
• Prior Lake 2, Chaska 0
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Apple Valley 1, Rosemount 1, OT (Apple Valley wins shootout 3-0)
• Eagan 2, Henry Sibley 0
• Eastview 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• St. Paul Central 6, Burnsville 0
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• East Ridge 3, Tartan 0
• North St. Paul 2, Hastings 1, OT
• Stillwater 1, White Bear Lake 0
• Woodbury 4, Park of Cottage Grove 1
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Centennial 2, Mounds View 1, OT
• Champlin Park 1, Spring Lake Park 0
• Irondale 2, Osseo 1
• Roseville 4, Park Center 0
Section 6 • First round
• Richfield 2, Hopkins 1, OT
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Blaine 5, Coon Rapids 0
• Duluth East 13, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 1
• St. Francis 2, Andover 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • First round
• Dover-Eyota 2, Plainview-E-Millville 1
• St. Charles/L-A 3, Lake City 0
• Schaeffer Academy 2, Kasson-M. 0
• Winona Cotter 3, Pine Island/Z-M 3, OT (Winona Cotter wins shootout)
Section 3 • First round
• Hiawatha Collegiate 3, Nova Classical 1
• Minnehaha Academy 4, St. Croix Lutheran 0
• Simley 10, New Life Academy 1
Section 4 • First round
• Mounds Park 6, Community of Peace 0
• St. Paul Johnson 8, St. Agnes 1
Section 5 • First round
• Cooper 2, Prairie Seeds 0
• Lincoln Int. 2, Brooklyn Center 1
• Minneapolis Henry 0, Groves Academy 0, OT (Minneapolis Henry wins shootout 5-4)
Section 6 • First round
• Delano 3, Rockford 1
• Holy Family 9, Big Lake 0
• Monticello 3, Becker 1
• Mound Westonka 3, International School 0
• Orono 3, Mayer Lutheran 1
• Providence Academy 4, Willmar 1
• Southwest Christian 4, Maranatha/WL 2
• Waconia 13, Central Minn. Christian 1
Section 8 • First round
• Melrose Area 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• Minnewaska Area 3, St. John's Prep 1
• Walker-H-Akeley 5, TrekNorth 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Farmington 1, Roch. Century 0, OT
• Lakeville North 8, Roch. Mayo 0
• Lakeville South 8, Roch. John Marshall 0
• Owatonna 2, New Prague 1
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Chanhassen 1, Prior Lake 0
• Eden Prairie 2, Shakopee 1
• Edina 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• Minnetonka 2, Chaska 0
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Burnsville 5, Apple Valley 0
• Eagan 3, Park of Cottage Grove 0
• Eastview 2, Henry Sibley 0
• Rosemount 5, Hastings 0
Section 4 • First round
• North St. Paul 6, Tartan 1
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Centennial 4, Irondale 0
• Champlin Park 4, Osseo 1
• Maple Grove 10, Coon Rapids 0
• Park Center 1, Spring Lake Park 0
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Anoka 9, Cambridge-Isanti 1
• Blaine 7, Forest Lake 0
• Duluth East 3, St. Francis 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • First round
• Austin 3, Pine Island/Z-M 0
• Red Wing 12, Lake City 1
• Winona 4, Schaeffer Academy 1
Section 2 • First round
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 4, Jordan 3
• Southwest Christian 2, Mankato Loyola 1
Section 3 • First round
• Bl. Kennedy 11, Twin Cities Academy 0
• Richfield 4, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
• St. Paul Academy 12, St. Paul Humboldt 0
Section 5 • First round
• Minneapolis Henry 7, Lincoln Int. 0
Section 6 • First round
• Becker 5, Rockford 2
• Cooper 3, Mound Westonka 3, OT (Cooper wins shootout)
• Heritage Christian 4, Hutchinson 0
• Monticello 9, Mayer Lutheran 0
• Orono 8, PACT 0
• Providence Academy 6, Willmar 0
• Watertown-Mayer 1, Delano 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 99, Richfield 79
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 95, Burnsville 89
• Eagan 93, Lakeville North 83
• Rosemount 97, Lakeville South 89
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Lakeville South 4, Rochester Century 3
• Rochester Mayo 7, Lakeville North 0
Championship
• Rochester Mayo 6, Lakeville South 1
• Singles: No. 1-Trncic, RM, def. Anderson, LS, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2-Norman, RM, def. Hayes, LS, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Harvey, LS, def. Bulbulian, RM, 7-6, 6-4; No. 4-S. Julsrud, RM, def. Deml, LS, 7-5, 6-1.
• Doubles: No. 1-Baranczyk-Sorajja, RM, def. Deide-McDonald, LS, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2-T. Julsrud-Patel, RM, def. DeCook-Tupy, LS, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3-Chen-Hill, RM, def. Deane-VonRuden, LS, 6-2, 6-2.
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Minnetonka 7, Mankato East 0
• Prior Lake 7, Hutchinson 0
Championship
• Minnetonka 6, Prior Lake 1
Section 3 • Quarterfinal
• Woodbury 6, Visitation 1
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Mounds View 5, Roseville 2
• Stillwater 4, Mahtomedi 3
Section 5 • Semifinal
• Wayzata 4, Maple Grove 3
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Eastview 4, Hopkins 3
• Edina 7, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Championship
• Edina 6, Eastview 1
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • Championship
• Blake 6, Breck 1
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Litchfield 7, Melrose Area 0
• New London-Spicer 6, Annandale 1
Championship
• Litchfield 6, New London-Spicer 1
• Singles: No. 1-Kinny, L, def. Hanson, NLS, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2-Bierbaum, L, def. Groff, NLS, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Stilwell, L, def. Warner, NLS, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4-Ross, L, def. Suchy, NLS, 6-2, 6-1.
• Doubles: No. 1-Loterbauer-Schmeising, NLS, def. Behnke-Huhner, L, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6; No. 2-Lara-Smith, L, def. Spors-Templer, NLS, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3-Prahl-Steinhaus, L, def. Parsons-Rolighed, NLS, 6-0, 6-0.
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Minnewaska Area 7, Lac qui Park Valley 0
• Osakis 7, Benson/K-M-S 0
Championship
• Osakis 4, Minnewaska Area 3
VOLLEYBALL
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
• St. Paul Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
LAKE
• Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
• Wayzata def. Edina, 25-23, 25-7, 26-24
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Henry def. North, 31-29, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17
• Southwest def. South, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19
MCAA
• Legacy Christian def. West Lutheran, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
• New Life Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-9, 25-21, 25-21
• Spectrum def. PACT, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 26-24, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello def. Cambridge-Isanti, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19
• North Branch def. Rogers, 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13
• Princeton def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13
• St. Francis def. Big Lake, 25-20,25-12, 25-14
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Chisago Lakes, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial def. Spring Lake Park, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17
• Osseo def. Elk River, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Como Park, 18-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19
• Harding def. Humboldt, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20
• Highland Park def. Washington, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Farmington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-6
• Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-12, 25-8, 25-19
• Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
• Shakopee def. Prior Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake def. Roseville, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23
• Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 28-26, 25-12, 25-18
• Stillwater def. East Ridge, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
TRI-METRO
• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17
• DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-5, 25-6, 25-10
• Holy Angels def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
• Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano def. Orono, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-13, 25-17 25-21
• Hutchinson def. Holy Family, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-15, 14-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11
• New Prague def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12
• Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 13-25, 15-9
• Watertown-Mayer def. Annandale, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine def. Chaska, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Southwest Christian, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12
• Cooper def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 27-25, 25-17, 25-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Maple Lake, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
• Northfield def. Mankato West, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12
• Red Wing def. Austin, 25-23, 25-21, 25-8
• River Falls (Wis.) def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-22
• St. Paul Johnson def. Prairie Seeds, 25-7, 25-12, 25-13
• Tartan def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.