TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

The hand-wringing over whether Byron Buxton will become a free agent after the 2021 or 2022 season — a decision affected by the Twins not calling him up this September — won't matter much if Buxton never stays healthy and/or never learns to consistently hit in the majors.

WATCH THIS

The Astros lost at least 106 games every year from 2011 to 2013. Nobody really remembers that much now that Houston is one of the best teams in baseball. The Twins will try to tame the Astros this week (7 p.m., FSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

Andrew Sendejo

"Last year Ryan Quigley did not have a single touchback, which meant the Vikings defense had an automatic advantage. One of the rarest events in the NFL is a 80-plus yard scoring drive. Look it up."

"rickradio11" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Suddenly, safety Andrew Sendejo is the oldest player on the current #Vikings roster. He turns 31 on Sept. 9."

@Andrew_Krammer