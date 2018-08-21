TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

Adrian Peterson spent 10 years with the Vikings but is headed to his third team in less than a year after agreeing to a one-year deal with Washington. Peterson is No. 12 on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards. He needs just four yards to pass Marshall Faulk and 37 yards to pass Jim Brown to move into the top 10.

WATCH THIS

The Lynx and Sparks played in elimination games in the WNBA finals each of the past two years. The round is different but the stakes are high again when the teams meet in the one-game first round Tuesday. 9:30 p.m., ESPN2.

RANDOM FANDOM

"You always hate to see someone lose their job, but we've lost so many important games in the last years due to our kickers choking in key moments. I hope this Carlson kid can step up under pressure and help win those tough close games."

"lgaytan" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Alexey Shved turned down offers from Pelicans, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Suns, his agent Obrad Fimic says."

@Sportando