TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS
It's hard to predict how things will proceed now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made it possible for states to allow wagering on sports, but this much is certain: A lot of people are going to be scrambling to scoop up the money that is to be made.
WATCH THIS
LeBron James was held in check and the Cavaliers were routed by Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. That means you can watch a very motivated LeBron try to change the narrative and even the series in Game 2 (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
RANDOM FANDOM
"I'm OK with this, but if Minnesota does this it should not be automatically restricted to the casinos or the racetracks. They should create a set number of sports betting licenses and then auction them off."
"nathanhale" commenting on startribune.com.
TWEETED
"I can't say I've never bet on sports, but in three decades-plus since my first visit to Las Vegas, I've probably wagered less than $250 in legal books. Total. But I know the prohibition against sports betting was dumb law."
@tsnmike
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.