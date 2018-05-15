TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

It's hard to predict how things will proceed now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made it possible for states to allow wagering on sports, but this much is certain: A lot of people are going to be scrambling to scoop up the money that is to be made.

WATCH THIS

LeBron James was held in check and the Cavaliers were routed by Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. That means you can watch a very motivated LeBron try to change the narrative and even the series in Game 2 (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Signs for Monmouth Park are displayed in a bar at the racetrack in Oceanport, N.J., Monday, May 14, 2018. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RANDOM FANDOM

"I'm OK with this, but if Minnesota does this it should not be automatically restricted to the casinos or the racetracks. They should create a set number of sports betting licenses and then auction them off."

"nathanhale" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"I can't say I've never bet on sports, but in three decades-plus since my first visit to Las Vegas, I've probably wagered less than $250 in legal books. Total. But I know the prohibition against sports betting was dumb law."

@tsnmike