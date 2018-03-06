TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

As you stare out into the snowy abyss, warm your heart with the knowledge that in less than one month — April 5, to be exact — the Twins are scheduled to play baseball at Target Field in their home opener against Seattle.

WATCH THIS

Carolina comes to St. Paul clinging to slim playoff hopes, while the Wild is looking to solidify its position down the stretch. Hurricanes at Wild, 7 p.m., FSN.

RANDOM FANDOM

Kirk Cousins

"If Kirk Cousins wants a shorter three-year contract so he can hit the market one more time, the Vikes make a lot of sense. With the current roster, he should have a good three-year run here and have plenty of value at age 32."

"amused83" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"A Florida House bill which includes a UCF "National Champions*" license plate passes 113-0."

@joereedy