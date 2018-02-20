TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

Even if you didn't like Fergie's rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, you should appreciate her statement Monday: "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

WATCH THIS

The Gophers women's basketball team, 10-4 in the Big Ten, is about to play its final home game of the season Tuesday vs. Indiana at Williams Arena. It's not televised, but you can watch Carlie Wagner & Co. in person or via BTN2Go.

Wagner

RANDOM FANDOM

"Only saw the highlights, but every Wild goal was a good, hockey, playmaking goal — no flukes or empty-netters. That's progress, or at least a pleasant change. Not badly outshot. Solid win on the road."

"sjm7677" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Fergie's national anthem had Trump ready to kneel."

@The_Barftender