Lakeville North scored three goals in a 1-minute, 2-second span in the third period to rally past Prior Lake 6-4 on Tuesday night in girls’ hockey at Dakotah! Ice Center.

Meredith Jensen started the comeback with an even-strength goal 7:46 into the third period to get the Panthers within a goal. Katie Doll tied the score at 4-4 only 48 later. Brooke Power scored the game-winning goal 14 seconds later. Emily Reed added an empty-net goal with 29 seconds left to seal the victory.

Power and Reed also scored a goal each in a 21-second span in the second period to erase a two-goal deficit.

The Lakers had a pair of two-goal leads. Lindsey Grove gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the first period. Brooke Holmes scored 5:24 into the second period to give the Lakers its first two-goal lead.

Paige Pavlish and Josie Reed scored 40 seconds apart in the first two minutes of the third period to put the Lakers ahead 4-2.

Bri Elbon made 26 saves for the Lakers.

Nina Santiago stopped all six shots she faced in relief to get the win for the Panthers.

Apple Valley 3, Shakopee 2: Makayla Moran scored her second goal of the game with 1:37 left to give the Eagles the victory over the host Sabers. The forward scored 4:18 into the second period to tie the score at 1-1. Marie Moran scored midway through the third period to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Ali Styba scored with 3:28 left to tie the score at 2-2 for the Sabers. Paige McNeil got the Sabers on the board first with 1:35 left in the first period. Keni Allen made 26 saves for the Eagles.

Willmar 4, Hutchinson 3 (OT): Madison Garberding scored 1:04 into overtime to give the Cardinals the victory over the visiting Tigers. Garberding also scored in the first period after Bailey Olson gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Alex Hantge recorded a hat trick for the Tigers, including goals that tied the score at 2-2 and 3-3. Nina Dawson scored in the third period for the Cardinals. Hannah Ladwig made 35 saves for the Tigers and Bryton Carlson had 32 for the Cardinals.

Holy Family 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1: The Fire jumped out to an early lead and cruised past the host Jaguars. Taylor Koeppl and Olivia Paidosh scored in the first period to give the Fire a 2-0 lead. Cayla Jungwirth got the Jaguars on the board 6:25 into the second period. Lauren Hickey gave the Fire another two-goal lead late in the second period. Chastity Anderson made 29 saves for the Jaguars.

Boys’ hockey

Shakopee 2, New Prague 0: Soren Pederson made 28 saves to shut out the host Trojans. Joe Ostertag scored both goals, and Michael Morrow picked up an assist on each for the Sabers.

Red Wing 6, La Crescent-Hokah 1: The Wingers scored four goals in the second period to break the game open. Taite Luhman had a hand in all four with two goals and two assists. Jack Dube and Gavin Lampe also scored in the middle frame for the Wingers. Lampe also scored in the first period to tie the score at 1-1. Ashur Rouleau got the Lancers on the board first 6:29 into the game. Matt Ramstad capped the scoring in the third period for the Wingers. Aidan Coyle made 24 saves for the Wingers, Ryan Booth 47 for the Lancers.

Girls’ basketball

Holy Family 60, Heritage Christian 59: Grace Elander made a runner in the lane off a pass from Nicole Bowlin as time expired to give the Fire the victory over the visiting Eagles.

Maple Grove 59, Minnetonka 55: The Crimson overcame an 11-point deficit at halftime to defeat the visiting Skippers. Jordyn Lamker led the Crimson with 19 points, Abby Schulte had 14 and Kyle Baranick 10. Desiree Ware led the Skippers with 21 points, Sophie Haydon had 12 and Piper Terry had 10.

St. Croix Lutheran 72, Totino-Grace 68: Laura Hauge scored 16 points to lead the Crusaders past the visiting Eagles. Luci Hauge and Kanna Moan had 13 points each, Clara Avery had 12 and Kenzie Maki 11 for the Crusaders. Leah Dengerud led the Eagles with 21 points and Carla Meyer had 15.

St. Agnes 44, North St. Paul 41: Brigid Boyle scored 29 points to lead the Aggies past the visiting Polars. Lydia Lee led the Polars with 14 points.

Visitation 51, South St. Paul 44: Caroline Fenlon scored 27 points to lead the Blazers past the visiting Packers. Ella Hinkemeyer had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers. Mel Podgorski and Brynn Bauer led the Packers with nine points each.

