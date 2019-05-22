For the first time in school history, Lakeville South clinched a trip to the boys’ tennis team tournament after beating Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the Class 2A, Section 1 final on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club.

With the team score tied at three, the deciding match came down to No. 1 doubles between Hunter Roseth and Brendon Sebring for the Cougars vs. Nick Stan and Simon Kennel for the Spartans. Lakeville South won in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Cougars won all three doubles matches along with No. 1 singles.

This will be the first time since 2002 that a school outside of Rochester will represent Section 1AA in the state team tournament.

Softball

Monticello 3, Big Lake 2: Chloe Hinz knocked in Emma Smith for the Magic’s walk off win in the bottom of the seventh in a Class 3A, Section 5 quarterfinal. Hinz also hit a solo home run in the first inning. The Hornets trailed 1-0 until the top of the seventh when Hailey Dickson and Kammory Josewski scored off a bunt and a wild pitch, respectively. Monticello then tied it when Alayna Manning scored Lillie Binsfeld.

Mound Westonka 4, Orono 3: Taylor Smith led the White Hawks, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run in a Class 3A, Section 6 semifinal. Maya Henslin added a two-run homer. Jordan Arends had two hits and an RBI for the Spartans.

Maple Grove 5, Park Center 1: Elizabeth Berry’s double knocked in two runs to lead the Class 4A, No. 3-ranked Crimson in a Section 5 quarterfinal. Ava Dueck had two hits, including a double and a home run. She also struck out seven in three innings.

Litchfield 11, Rockford 9: The Dragons scored 11 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Rockets in a Class 2A, Section 5 quarterfinal. They will take on Maple Lake in the third round of the Class 2A, Section 5 playoffs on Thursday.

Hill-Murray 4, Totino-Grace 2: Alexandra Clark led the Pioneers with two hits, including a triple and an RBI in a Class 3A, Section 4 semifinal. Alli Franco, Shannon Leahy and Maria Soutor also knocked in runs. Bree Glynn had a two-run double and a stolen base for the Eagles.

Mounds Park Academy 10, Twin Cities Academy 0: Siri Springer threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the Panthers in a Class 2A, Section 4 quarterfinal. The eighth-grader also knocked in a run and stole three bases. JuliAnna Gazdik had two hits and three RBI. Her twin, Jennessa, had two hits, including a double and two RBI. Rachel Agerter went 3-for-3 and scored three runs.

Maple Lake 13, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0: Taylor Hess struck out 10, and allowed only a hit and a walk to lead the Irish a Class 2A, Section 5 quarterfinal. Megan Carlson, Katie Goelz and Olivia Paumen each knocked in two runs.

