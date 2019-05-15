St. Paul Johnson won the girls’ badminton state championship with a 5-2 win over St. Paul Washington on Tuesday at Burnsville High School.

The Governors defeated Edina 6-1 in the opening round and St. Paul Central 7-0 in the semifinals.

This is the fifth title in a row for the Governors and 10th overall. They have won nine of the past 10.

The individual tournament begins Wednesday at Burnsville. The championship match is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Softball

East Ridge 7, Park of Cottage Grove 6: The Raptors, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, beat the top-ranked Wolfpack. Josie Dorf led the way, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBI. Kaitlin Boyles knocked in the other two runs with her two hits. Hannah Schluetter had three RBI for Park of Cottage Grove, going 1-for-3 with a double. The Wolfpack started the season 15-1 but has dropped two of its past three games to end its regular season. The Raptors will play Cretin-Derham Hall and Roseville on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to finish the regular season.

Orono 10, Delano 9: Jordan Allar drove in the winning run for the Spartans in the bottom of the seventh to cap a four-run inning. Sydney Decubellis went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run with three RBI. Lexi Barduson had three hits and two RBI for the Tigers.

Chisago Lakes 9, Princeton 0: Kaitlyn Istvanovich knocked in five runs, going 3-for-4 for the Wildcats. She had two doubles and a home run. Ashley Mandell pitched a shutout with six strikeouts. Alison Bergerson also had three hits for Chisago Lakes and one RBI. Allie Skuza had two of the Tigers’ three hits.

Baseball

Burnsville 2, Rosemount 0: Sean Floersch pitched a no-hitter to lead the Blaze to its fifth win in a row. He had five strikeouts and walked two. Konner Kirchoffner was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Jacob Petersen also struck out five for the Irish and gave up three hits.

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Monticello 2 (10): In the bottom of the 10th inning, Cody Kelly hit the game-winning double to score Boston Merila, who led off with a double. Kelly finished with two hits. Kolby Gartner had 13 strikeouts for the Knights. Jace Pribyl had a home run for the Magic.

Farmington 4, Eagan 3 (8): Isaac Ask scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the top of the eighth inning, leading the Tigers to their sixth win in a row. Hunter Conrad added two RBI and Nick Savisik hit a home run for Farmington. Matthew Bergom had two hits for the Wildcats.

Blaine 3, Andover 0: Jack Haring pitched a one-hit shutout for the Bengals, striking out six. He also went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Girls’ golf

Red Wing Invitational: Leah Herzog shot a 6-under-par 65 to win the Red Wing Invitational at Mississippi National Golf Course. She also had a 65 on Monday, which set a course record at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minn.

Boys’ golf

Minnetonka 283, Hopkins 317: The Skippers’ Gunnar Broin shot a 9-under-par 63 to take the top spot in a Lake Conference matchup at Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain. He tied the best round ever by a Minnesota high school golfer.

