A Transportation Security Administration agent on his way home from work was assaulted by a group of juveniles Monday night on a Metro Transit light-rail train, continuing a recent spate of violence on Twin Cities public transportation.

The man, 67, told police that a group of eight teenagers was acting rowdy as they prepared to get off the northbound Blue Line train at the 46th Street Station around 10:35 p.m. One of the kids allegedly grabbed the man’s hair, which set off a skirmish in the vehicle, according to a Metro Transit police report.

The man then told the teen to “keep your hands off me” and followed that by using racial slur, the police report said. The report noted the man said he regretted using the slur.

The scuffle continued with pushing and shoving and a teen grabbed man’s hair again, the police report said. The man was hit seven to eight times in the head and suffered a laceration on his head and across his forehead, but declined medical attention, the report said.

Howie Padilla, a Metro Transit spokesman, said the incident remains under investigation and as of Friday no arrests had been made.

The incident comes as serious crimes on light-rail trains, including robberies, aggravated assaults and theft, are up over 2018. On Tuesday, a man attacked a teenage girl on a Metro Transit bus in South St. Paul. The girl stabbed him in apparent self-defense, authorities said.

It also comes less than a month after 75-year-old Shirwa Hasan Jibril was beaten after he got off a Metro Transit bus at a south Minneapolis transit station on Nov. 6. Jibril, a respected Somali elder, had asked a group of men on the bus to quiet down. One of then, Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, followed Jibril off the bus and punched him in the face. Jibril fell to the pavement and died six days later.

Davis-Miles was charged with second-degree murder.