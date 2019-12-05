Meet the artist

Tettegouche State Park

7-8:30 p.m. Friday

• An exhibit and reception for artist Lisa Kosmo in the visitor center. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)

Ski race and celebration

Elm Creek Park Reserve

8-10 a.m. Saturday

• Named for the goddess of winter in Norse mythology, the Skadi 8-kilometer ski race dovetails with Three Rivers Parks District’s Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener. Registration and packet pickup begin at 6:30 a.m. The race is at 8 a.m. There will be awards and door prizes. Cost is $35 (preregistration ended Sunday). High school racers receive a $10 discount. The district’s “opener” celebration is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with an expo, free rentals and more. (763-559-6700, bit.ly/threeski)

A geocache day

Whitewater State Park

Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Look for things hidden in the woods. Even better, the hunt will get into a little-used part of the park. Dress warm, grab hiking boots, and go on an adventure of about 2 miles. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov/whitewater)