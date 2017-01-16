WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump will meet Monday with the eldest son of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to discuss the legacy and observe the holiday of the civil rights icon, Trump’s spokesman said.

The unexpected move comes as tensions escalate between the incoming president and a number of prominent black elected officials after Trump feuded with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who had fought for civil rights alongside King.

Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary and communications director, announced the planned meeting in New York between Trump and Martin Luther King III in a morning posting on Twitter. It came two days after the president-elect had taken to the social media platform to attack Lewis after the congressman said an interview that he would not attend the inauguration and did not see Trump as a legitimate president because of questions about whether Russian hacking had affected the U.S. election.

Trump hit back Saturday with Twitter postings calling Lewis, who was brutally beaten in the “Bloody Sunday” march in 1965 in Selma, Alabama, “all talk,” and saying that instead of “falsely complaining” about the election results, he should focus on fixing his “falling apart” and “crime infested” Georgia district.

Lewis represents a district that includes the wealthy enclave of Buckhead; the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Later, Trump said that Lewis should help him focus on “burning and crime infested inner-cities” throughout the United States and adding, “I can use all the help I can get!”

In a series of television interviews on Monday, Spicer said Lewis started the fight, and he defended Trump’s decision to respond, telling CBS that the president-elect is “not going to sit back and just take attacks without responding.”

News reports on Sunday initially said that Trump, whose aides had refused to divulge his plans for Martin Luther King’s birthday, would visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, but later said the plans had fallen through. Spicer said that the president-elect would meet with Martin Luther King III and others in New York to discuss voting rights and other ways of pursuing King’s legacy during a Trump administration.