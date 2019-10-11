President Donald Trump began his rally Thursday in downtown Minneapolis by predicting that he will carry Minnesota next year.

“We are going to fight with all our heart and soul and we are going to win the great state of Minnesota in 2020,” he said at a Target Center rally.

In 2016, Trump lost Minnesota to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 44,765 votes.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking before the president, said, “Now, Minnesota, it’s our turn to fight for him. I mean, it’s on and we’ve got work to do.”