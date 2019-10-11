U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minneapolis Democrat whose district President Donald Trump appeared in on Thursday, was the target of some of his strongest language.

He accused Democrats in Congress of handing “control of the Democratic Party entirely over to the radical left, including Minnesota’s own Rep. Ilhan Omar. … How the hell did that ever happen?” Trump said that everything about her “is a fraud, including her name” — an apparent reference to her complicated marital history — and cited her “virulent anti-Semitic screeds.”

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota?” he asked. “She is a disgrace to our country and she is one of the big reasons I’m going to” win next year in Minnesota.

He expanded his critique to the other three members of the “squad,” other freshmen Democrats who are women of color.