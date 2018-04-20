– Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he isn’t a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation or the probe into his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Rosenstein, who brought up the investigations himself, offered the assurance during a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday, a development that helped tamp down the president’s desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller, the people said.

After the meeting, Trump told some of his closest advisers that it’s not the right time to remove either man since he’s not a target of the probes. One person said Trump doesn’t want to take any action that would drag out the investigation.

The change in attitude by the president comes after weeks of attacks on the special counsel and the Justice Department, raising questions about whether he might take drastic steps to shut down the probes.

The shift gives Mueller and Rosenstein some breathing room. Last week’s meeting was set up in part to allow Rosenstein to assuage Trump’s frustration with his decisions.

Rosenstein’s message may have been based on a technicality. Trump may not officially be a target, but Mueller hasn’t ruled out making him one at some point in the future, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the unfolding investigation.

“I don’t know what it means. It is a fairly standard part of any investigation — trying to decide whether a person you’re encountering is a witness, a subject or a target,” former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump, said Thursday on CNN when asked what Rosenstein’s assurance to Trump means at this point.

A target is someone about whom an investigation and a grand jury “developed significant evidence — evidence sufficient to charge,” Comey said.

Trump, who still hasn’t ruled out removing Rosenstein and Mueller at some point, signaled his shift in approach to them on Wednesday, responding to a reporter’s question about their fate by saying they are “still here.”

“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. “And they’re still here. We want to get the investigation over with, done with, put it behind us. And we have to get back to business.”

Comey memos

Rosenstein has been criticized strongly by House Republicans for being slow to comply with requests for classified documents.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte took initial steps to subpoena the Justice Department in a bid to get access to memos written by Comey at the end of last year.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman David Nunes, House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy and Goodlatte have long demanded access to the memos as part of their investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe in 2016.

It’s unclear whether Comey’s notes will be provided in redacted form, unredacted in a classified setting or combination of the two.

“It’s fine by me,” Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday of Congress obtaining the memos. “I don’t care. I don’t have any views on it. I’m totally fine with transparency.”

The House Judiciary Committee warned it would move ahead with the subpoena and potentially charge Rosenstein with contempt of Congress if the notes were not turned over by the end of the week.

The New York Daily News contributed to this report.