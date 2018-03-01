A trucker who slammed into a car stopped at a red light Tuesday on Hwy. 36 in Lake Elmo and killed that driver has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner in Washington County District Court, according to online court records.

Samuel Wayne Hicks, 28, of Independence, Wis., was using his smartphone in the seconds before the fatal crash at 12:13 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue, the charges obtained by KSTP-TV said.

Hicks made no effort to stop and was going 63 miles per hour when he struck a Toyota Scion driven by Robert J. Bursik, the charges said.

Bursik died at the crash scene, according to the State Patrol.

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry called the fatal wreck “horrific and tragic.”

Bursik, 54, of Amery, Wis., was the founder and owner of Dragonfly Gardens, a nursery and greenhouse offering more than 300 species of native wildflowers, grasses, shrubs and trees at locations in Amery and Turtle Lake.

He also was an instructor in the Biology Department at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park and taught at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, according to his online obituary.

Bursik was born in Wausau, Wis., and graduated from Marathon High School in 1982. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1986 and later earned a master’s degree in botany from the University of Idaho.

He developed his love for plants and growing them as a child while working in his parents’ greenhouse, Bursik’s Greenhouse, in Rib Mountain, Wis. There he was referred to as “ ‘the boy’ by customers who sought him out for his knowledge, passion and charm,” his online obituary reads.

According to the charges, Hicks was looking at his phone for eight seconds before impact. He originally told investigators that he observed a green light at Lake Elmo Avenue from a distance, but then became distracted by another vehicle. Later Hicks admitted that he was using his phone while texting with his girlfriend and using the Zillow real estate app to look up information about a house.

Bursik is survived by his wife, Jessica, and three children.

Visitation for Bursik will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Avenue N., Amery. A celebration of life will be held this summer at Dragonfly Gardens.