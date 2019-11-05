One person died in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday morning at ArcelorMittal’s mine in Virginia, Minn.

Erik Jonassen, a battalion chief for the Virginia Fire Department, said around 9:40 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the mine, where they found an overturned service truck on one of the hauling roads.

The truck’s driver, who an ArcelorMittal spokesperson confirmed was a company employee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials withheld the victim’s identity until they could notify family members.

Jonassen said he did not know what caused the crash, which he said occurred on a relatively flat and wide road.

The Virginia Police Department and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident, as are ArcelorMittal and United Steelworkers.

“The company extends our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “ArcelorMittal strives to ensure every employee and contractor returns home from work safely. We are deeply troubled by today’s incident and will make every effort to understand the cause and prevent reoccurrence.”