A truck driver was hit by a train in rural St. Louis County and killed, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after noon Wednesday in McDavitt Township, about 40 miles northwest of Duluth, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Canadian National train was heading north when it struck the eastbound commercial truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was found unconscious in a ditch near the crossing, just west of the intersection of Sax Road and County Road 7, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders’ efforts to revive him failed.

Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity.