A truck driver in northwestern Minnesota has given new meaning to the term oversized load.

A sheriff’s deputy in Pennington County stopped the driver Nov. 19 for hauling a 36-foot wide shed without proper permits.

The driver was hauling the shed on Center Avenue N. near Thief River Falls, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“If you looked up the definition of ‘oversized load’ in the dictionary, you’d see this picture,” the patrol said in its posting.

The driver of the flatbed truck was also cited for not having an escort vehicle and various other violations.