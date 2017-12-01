A truck driver in northwestern Minnesota has given new meaning to the term oversized load.
A sheriff’s deputy in Pennington County stopped the driver Nov. 19 for hauling a 36-foot wide shed without proper permits.
The driver was hauling the shed on Center Avenue N. near Thief River Falls, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post Thursday.
“If you looked up the definition of ‘oversized load’ in the dictionary, you’d see this picture,” the patrol said in its posting.
The driver of the flatbed truck was also cited for not having an escort vehicle and various other violations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Truck driver cited for hauling a really big oversized load in NW Minn.
Authorities say the driver was transporting a 36-foot wide shed
Local
Two killed in Dane County crash
Sheriff's officials say two people have died in a head-on crash in Dane County.
Local
Derailed light-rail cars are pulled back on track
The light-rail cars on 5th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues S. were pulled back onto the track about eight hours after Thursday's derailment.
Local
Autism, sleep apnea added to Minnesota list for medical marijuana
Health Department is gradually expanding the list of conditions for medical cannabis.
Variety
Garrison Keillor firing prompts backlash from his fans
Outraged Garrison Keillor fans deluged Minnesota Public Radio Thursday with complaints about the firing of the humorist over alleged workplace misconduct.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.