Today’s trophy tales

Soren Bjorholm, Minneapolis • 45-inch muskie • Lake Harriet

Above: Soren Bjorholm, of Minneapolis, spends most of his free time fishing. On Saturday, at Lake Harriet, it paid off with this 45-inch muskie.

Midday catch

Rod Thompson.

Rod Thompson, of Excelsior, caught this 30-inch walleye using a spinner bait at midday recently on Lake Minnetonka. Thompson said it was the biggest walleye he has ever seen. The fish was released.

Armsful

Kayla Koplitz.

Kayla Koplitz, right, of Apple Valley, caught this 46-inch muskie on Woman Lake using an 8-pound test on a closed-faced Zebco reel and a small orange and gold spoon. The fish was released.

