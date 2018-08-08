Today’s trophy tales

Christy Smith, Hopkins • 24½-inch walleye • Lake of the Woods

An avid angler, Christy Smith had never caught a walleye before this beauty. This catch was the largest for the month of June at Witch Bay Resort on the Ontario side of the lake.

Sean Lumpkin, left, and Xavier Lumpkin.

Another athlete: Xavier Lumpkin, 12, of Edina, pictured with his father, former U football star Sean Lumpkin, caught and released this 32-inch northern pike on White Bear Lake on July 28.

Drew Conzemius, holding fish, and Ella Ringer, lower right.

Thumbs up: Drew Conzemius, 12, of Deephaven, caught his personal best — a 31-inch northern pike — in Carson’s Bay on Lake Minnetonka, using a jig worm. Friend Ella Ringer, rear, approved of the catch.

