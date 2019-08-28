Thea Goudy, Ranier, Minn. • 42-inch northern • Rainy Lake

Thea Goudy caught and released this northern near Rainy Lake’s Alder Creek in Voyageurs National Park. She used a wooden Hula Popper, which she inherited from her grandfather.

Caught in the city

Logan Goring.

Logan Goring, age 9, of Minneapolis caught this 39-inch tiger muskie last week on Cedar Lake. He used a hook, leader and small sucker minnow.

Birthday present

Rachel Renner.

On a fishing trip to Lake of the Woods to celebrate her 14th birthday, Rachel Renner of New London, Minn., caught this 40 1/2-inch, 20-pound northern. The previous day, she caught a 43-inch sturgeon.

