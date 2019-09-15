Traffic was crawling Saturday evening at a busy interchange in the east metro area as crews worked at the scene of a fire that destroyed a trolley.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which sent flames and smoke high above the area about 7 p.m.

The Roseville Fire Department tweeted that the interchange of Interstate 35W and Hwys. 280 and 36 was “a traffic mess,” urging motorists to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear who owned the trolley or what caused the fire.

The fire was likely to add headaches for weekend drivers facing multiple road closures.

