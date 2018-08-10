PLAN 21-443

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,107

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 461 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: A triple-dormer modern farmhouse

Foundation: Crawlspace, slab

Triple dormers and a sleek metal awning create a modern farmhouse exterior. The home features charming porches, a split-bedroom layout and a bonus level for future use. A large kitchen island allows ample room for cooking and entertaining. The vaulted great room is warmed by a fireplace. Outside, a covered porch provides plenty of space for relaxing. The private master suite is across the plan from the two additional bedrooms, which share a bathroom. Owners have a bathroom with double sinks and double walk-in closets.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.