PLAN 21-443
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,107
Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3
Stories: 1
Bonus space: 461 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawlspace, slab
Triple dormers and a sleek metal awning create a modern farmhouse exterior. The home features charming porches, a split-bedroom layout and a bonus level for future use. A large kitchen island allows ample room for cooking and entertaining. The vaulted great room is warmed by a fireplace. Outside, a covered porch provides plenty of space for relaxing. The private master suite is across the plan from the two additional bedrooms, which share a bathroom. Owners have a bathroom with double sinks and double walk-in closets.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.