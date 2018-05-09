The future of the Twins' rotation rests on these three arms: Jose Berrios, Fernando Romero and Stephen Gonsalves. That's a trio of 23-year-olds capable of missing a lot of bats and — a playoff essential against the best offenses.

Berrios has been up and down this season, but he's gone at least seven innings without allowing a run in three starts already. Romero and Gonsalves, though, have been the real show stealers so far in 2018.

Romero has yet to allow a run in two starts with Minnesota. The Twins were in the midst of a streak of 10 losses in 11 games when Romero shut down Toronto last Wednesday. They're 6-1 in their past seven games, with two of the wins coming while Romero blazed 97 mph fastballs and dropped video game breaking balls on good hitters.

Gonsalves, a 6-5 lefthander, was already promoted to Class AAA and just took home pitcher of the week honors. He's allowed just 15 hits in 34⅔ innings in the minors.

