The future of the Twins' rotation rests on these three arms: Jose Berrios, Fernando Romero and Stephen Gonsalves. That's a trio of 23-year-olds capable of missing a lot of bats and — a playoff essential against the best offenses.
Berrios has been up and down this season, but he's gone at least seven innings without allowing a run in three starts already. Romero and Gonsalves, though, have been the real show stealers so far in 2018.
Romero has yet to allow a run in two starts with Minnesota. The Twins were in the midst of a streak of 10 losses in 11 games when Romero shut down Toronto last Wednesday. They're 6-1 in their past seven games, with two of the wins coming while Romero blazed 97 mph fastballs and dropped video game breaking balls on good hitters.
Gonsalves, a 6-5 lefthander, was already promoted to Class AAA and just took home pitcher of the week honors. He's allowed just 15 hits in 34⅔ innings in the minors.
