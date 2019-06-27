For motorists trying to get around the Twin Cities this weekend, good luck. MnDOT plans to close portions of Interstate 94, Interstate 694 and Interstate 35W, and a bridge demolition project could bring big backups on Hwy. 12 in Wayzata.

The weekend-long closures will be on I-94 in the St. Paul’s Midway area, I-694 in Little Canada and I-35W through south Minneapolis.

Travel might not be any easier for light-rail riders as trains will not run in downtown Minneapolis from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 3:30 a.m. Monday. Buses will fill in for Blue Line trains between the Franklin Avenue and Target Field stations and for Green Line trains between Stadium Village and Target Field station.

The detours and disruptions on the roads and rails may make it harder to get directly to Saturday’s Rock the Garden at Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, the Minnesota United game at Allianz Field or the Blaine Festival fireworks at the National Sports Center.

For those heading out, here is a plea from MnDOT: “Prepare your route, and please stay on state highways,” said David Aeikens. “City streets are not made for freeway traffic.”

Here is a rundown of this weekend’s major construction projects:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Both directions will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and I-94. Lake Street under I-35W from 1st to 3rd avenues S. also will be closed.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is a single lane in each direction from 7th and 12th streets. Eighth Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue and 2nd Avenue S.

St. Paul

3. I-94: Westbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Western Avenue and Hwy. 280.

East metro

4. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Alternating lane closures in both directions at the I-694/I-494 junction. Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound Interstate 494 and southbound Interstate 694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

5. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 is reduced to two lanes from Bailey Road and Hwy. 61 and three lanes between Hwy. 61 to 7th Avenue. Eastbound will be down to two lanes from 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61.

6. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in North St. Paul: Closed between Holloway Avenue and County Road B until July 8.

7. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61.

North metro

8. I-694 in Little Canada: Both directions closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Victoria Street and I-35E.

9. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between County Road E2 in Arden Hills and Hwy. 10 in Mounds View. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Rose­ville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramp from southbound I-35W to County Road I closed through November.

10. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

11. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W to County Road 96 until July 26.

12. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions from 49th Avenue to near 55th Avenue.

South metro

13. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions from 106th Street to Cliff Road.

14. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

West metro

15. Hwy. 12 in Wayzata: Both directions reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be routed up and down exit ramps to pass a bridge demolition project.