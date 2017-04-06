The trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez in last year’s fatal shooting of Philando Castile will remain in Ramsey County, where the death occurred, a judge ruled Thursday.

Ramsey County District Court Judge William H. Leary III issued his decision denying defense attorneys’ motion for a change of venue after hearing impassioned arguments in court Tuesday morning.

Yanez’s attorneys, Paul Engh, Earl Gray and Thomas Kelly, argued in court filings and at Tuesday’s hearing that media coverage was “slanted” against their client, and that the case had become an “omnipresent spectacle.”

Gray suggested the trial be moved to Brainerd, Duluth or St. Cloud. Change of venue requests are rarely granted.

“We are just trying to protect our client,” Gray said after Tuesday’s hearing. “If you were officer Yanez, would you want your trial here?”

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm in the death of Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6. The last two charges filed against Yanez, who is on paid administrative leave, are for endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her then-4-year-old daughter, who were in the car at the time.

Reynolds broadcast the aftermath live on Facebook, bringing worldwide attention to Castile’s death.

Leary on Tuesday declined to allow the defense’s motion for dismissal of the manslaughter count on grounds that it violated Yanez’s constitutional right to due process. Both prosecution and defense also agreed Tuesday to drop a defense motion to suppress a statement Yanez gave to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension the day after the shooting.

Prosecutors Clayton Robinson, Richard Dusterhoft and Jeffrey Paulsen pushed back against every defense motion. They argued that the case received widespread local and national media coverage, so moving the trial wouldn’t achieve anything.

If attorneys are unable to find enough unbiased jurors during jury selection, either side can always request a change of venue at that time, prosecutors said.

Yanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is scheduled for May 30.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib