FORT MYERS, FLA. --Twins righthander Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and faces a lengthy recovery period, the Twins announced this morning.

Twins doctors made the initial diagnosis, but May will seek a second opinion before the sides determine how to repair the injury and have a better idea of how long he will be off a mound.

May, who was in contention to be the Twins No. 5 starter, said he felt something in his elbow on Wednesday during a pitch to Team USA’s Andrew McCutchen. He thought it was nothing more than a flexor tendon pull, which happens. He felt fine after the game, even gushing about the progress he’s made with his curveball after tweaking his grip on the ball.

But May felt soreness in his elbow over the next couple of days, and grew concerned.

“I came in the second day and wasn’t able to throw,” May said. “I said we better get this looked at.”

An MRI was taken, revealing the tear.

May, who has allowed three earned runs over 7 2/3 innings this spring, was one of the top contenders for the No. 5 starter’s role. It was his best opportunity since coming over from Philadelphia with Vance Worley in the Ben Revere deal in 2012. He was moved to the bullpen out of necessity in 2015 and thrived. He returned to the bullpen last season but has affected by a sore back he attempted to pitch through. He was later diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.

He relished the opportunity to get back in the rotation this season.

All of that is on hold now. The Twins will sit down with May and his reps after the second opinion to determine a treatment plan, whether it is Tommy John surgery, rehabilitation or even new techniques that are designed to avoid the 12 to 18 month recovery from reconstructive surgery.

One technique, called “primary repair” has allowed reliever Seth Maness to be on track to return to action in 71/2 months.

And Angels starter Garrett Richards is trying to come back after having stem cells removed from the bone marrow in his pelvis and injected into his elbow.

The Twins and May won’t know for sure until after the second opinion.

“I’m not a guy who is going to sit here and mope about how hard I worked and now it’s not going to matter right now,” May said. “I’m going to have to turn that part of me on again. They’re going to be a little feel sorry for myself but moving right on from there.”

This is the second elbow injury the Twins have dealt with this spring. First round pick Alex Kirilloff had Tommy John surgery last week and is lost for the season.