Identify trees

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

• Learn how to identify native trees. Meet at the visitor center. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Scent tracking

Blue Mounds State Park

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Learn how animals use scent to track prey and then find their way home. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Bird feeding tips

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Sunday

• Learn how to attract more birds this winter with a variety of seeds and feeders. Meet at visitor center. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Adapted skiing

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• An open house is scheduled to educate about Three Rivers Park District’s adapted cross-country skiing program. Individuals with any disability can try sit-skiing or guided skiing. The program is free. (763-694-7687, bit.ly/threeadapt)

Family classic skiing

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday

• A fun lesson for children and adults. Learn the basics: putting on equipment, falling down and getting up, diagonal stride, stopping, and hill techniques. Cost is $18 for ages 6-11 ($26 with ski rental; $30 for ages 12 and older). Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threeskiing)