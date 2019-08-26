One person was killed and two others were injured when a tree-trimming vehicle tipped over on property in southern Minnesota, authorities said.

The incident occurred early Sunday afternoon at a rural residence about 5 miles east of Austin, according to emergency dispatch audio.

A truck with a bucket attached to a boom tipped over, and at least two people fell roughly 30 feet while another was pinned beneath, the dispatch audio revealed.

One man died at the scene, while two other men were taken to different hospitals, the audio disclosed. There is no immediate word on their conditions.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the identities of those involved.