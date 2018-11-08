This April, Minneapolis will be the destination for some unusually tall tourists, but make no mistake — these guys will be on a business trip. The college basketball season already has begun, but it ends here with the 2019 Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium. So who's gonna be here? There's always the usual suspects, with programs and top players such as (above, from left) Duke's Zion Williamson, Gonzaga's Josh Perkins, Virginia's Kyle Guy and Kansas' Dedric Lawson. Let college basketball writer Marcus Fuller guide you through a season ending in the Land of 10,000 Dunks. C6

Travis coming home via Kentucky?

Mpls. native eyes shot at Final Four. C6

Corruption beyond the courts

How will NCAA enforce FBI fallout? C6

The best teams, the finest players

Speculating about the season's best. C6