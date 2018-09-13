The Cedar Cultural Center is in something of a transitional phase as it marks its 30th anniversary: Former Augsburg University outreach specialist David Hamilton is in as the new executive director, after longtime staffer Adrienne Dorn left for a fellowship last year.
Despite that upheaval, this week's 10th annual Global Roots Festival offers a steady-as-she-goes statement on the nonprofit venue's continued commitment to international music. Thanks to private grants and donors, the all-ages shows are also all free, though reservations are recommended via thecedar.org.
Here's a rundown of the nationalities and ethnicities represented following Saturday's kickoff show with Aar Maanta.
Gambia and Turkey: Defying West African gender roles as a female virtuoso on the Kora (a 21-string harp) from a griot family, Sona Jobarteh shares a bill with Kurdish folk singer Aynur. (7:30 p.m. Mon.)
China, Ecuador and Colombia: The Zhou Family Band, which has been playing traditional Chinese folk music around Anhui Province going back seven generations (!), will pair up with the Afro-Pacific marimba-flavored band Rio Mira. (7:30 p.m. Tue.)
French Caribbean, Balkans and Somalia: Paris-based, Caribbean-flavored blues-rock trio Delgres plays the same night as Toronto's Eastern European-flavored, 12-piece brass band the Lemon Bucket Orkestra (7:30 p.m. Wed.). Local Somali ensemble Wada Jir Riverside Band will perform outside in the plaza before the show (5:30 p.m.).
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
