Today marks the end of Al Franken’s eight years as Minnesota’s junior senator and the beginning for his replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who will be sworn in Wednesday when Congress reconvenes.

Franken picked Jan. 2 as the day to step down after he was accused of sexual harassment.

In Minneapolis last week, his first public appearance since the allegations broke in November, he told about 300 supporters, family members and friends that he would continue to work on issues from climate change to net neutrality.

“I may be leaving the Senate, but I’m not giving up my voice,” he said.

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer and radio host was elected to the Senate in 2008.

Once Franken vacates the office, Smith will take on the twin tasks of representing Minnesota and running for the seat, which is up for election in November.