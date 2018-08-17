The Current’s Music On-A-Stick with Trampled by Turtles

Minnesota’s bluegrassy sextet Trampled by Turtles will lead 89.3 the Current’s annual Music on-a-Stick showcase after two very-sold-out Palace Theater gigs in May. They share a bill with L.A.-based indie strummer Lord Huron and Iowa-based singer/songwriter Lissie. (6:30 p.m. Aug. 25, grandstand, $35, etix.com).

Chris Riemenschneider