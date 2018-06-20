Travel times have dropped on southbound I-35W in Minneapolis now that previous crashes and stalls in the work zone have cleared. Things are almost back to normal between Hennepin Avenue and Crosstown.

Westbound I-94 remains sluggish from Franklin Avenue past the lane reduction zone between Chicago and Nicollet Avenues. Plan on 18 to 24 minutes to reach I-394.

Elsewhere:

Up in Forest Lake, northbound I-35 drivers will experience single lane conditions until about noon Wednesday as part of a traffic switch going on between Hwy. 97 and Hwy. 8.

Road closed signs are up and motorists who use eastbound Diffley Road over Hwy. 77/Cedar Avenue are on detour starting Wednesday for about a week. The detour sends drivers along Hwy. 77 to Cliff Road and westbound Diffley Road in order to bypass the closure. Crews will be replacing bridge joints then flip to the other side starting about June 27.