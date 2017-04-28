Photo by Hopkins Police

A big traffic flap is brewing in Hopkins where a group of residents fed up with rogue motorists cutting through neighborhoods to bypass the official Hwy. 169 detour has launched an effort to oust the mayor and four city council members, claiming they have not done enough to address the problem.

Traffic levels have soared exponentially on 11th Avenue, Smetana Road and residential streets in the southern part of the city since the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the Nine Mile Creek bridge on Hwy. 169 in January and displaced nearly 90,000 motorists a day. The bridge between 5th Street/Lincoln Drive and Bren Road is being rebuilt and is expected to reopen this fall.

On Thursday, a group called Hopkins Minnesota Mayoral Recall Campaign pointed across the border to Edina where traffic mitigation efforts in the upscale Parkwood Knolls neighborhood yielded success, and said elected officials in Hopkins have done too little to curb the influx of cut-through traffic that has clogged streets and put residents' safety in the Parkwood Valley and Peaceful Valley neighborhoods at risk.

"Help us protect Hopkins by recalling our Mayor, Molly Cummings, and our four City Council members, Katy Campbell, Jason Gadd, Kristi Halverson and Aaron Kuzina and replacing them with representatives that listen to us and act," a news release formally announcing the recall campaign said. "While the City of Hopkins has made efforts to reduce traffic in Hopkins residential neighborhoods, the results have been dismal," the release continued.

Last month, in response to resident complaints, Hopkins deployed extra police during rush hours at the busy intersection at 11th and Smetana to crack down on drivers speeding and rolling through stop signs. Police (on overtime being paid for by MnDOT) also were at times prohibiting turns onto 11th Avenue when traffic stacks up. Officers were deployed to shoo trucks and non-local traffic over to Shady Oak Road to keep extra vehicles out of neighborhoods. And the city also put up signs to remind drivers that 11th Avenue in Hopkins is for local traffic only and that motorists passing through should stay out of the neighborhoods.

But that has not done the trick, and traffic jams have persisted, the group said.

In the days following the bridge closure, traffic in Edina's Parkwood Knolls neighborhood jumped fivefold from 1,000 to 5,100 vehicles a day. On the quiet meandering streets that don’t have sidewalks, traffic jams formed, sometimes so thick that mothers with strollers were forced to play “Frogger” as they crossed streets. Aggressive drivers slalomed around bikers and walkers, residents said, sometimes ignoring stop signs and running school bus stop arms, residents said. They brought their complaints to City Hall. After a persistent fight, the city agreed to put up barriers to keep incoming and outgoing traffic from using Dovre Drive on the neighborhood’s south end. Since they went up in March, traffic levels have returned to near pre-construction levels.

"The City of Edina was much more responsive to its citizens and was able to cut traffic back to pre-detour levels, which in turn pushed still more traffic onto Hopkins residential streets," the group's news release said.

Soon to compound matters is a construction project in the Peaceful Valley and Park Valley neighborhoods in which streets will undergo full reconstruction with new curb and gutter this spring and summer.