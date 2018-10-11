A Minneapolis traffic control agent was run over and badly injured in Uptown after dark Wednesday, and the driver fled the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Hennepin Avenue S. just north of Lagoon Avenue, police said Thursday.

Noutong Lee, 48, of St. Paul, was checking meters at the time and struck by a vehicle heading north on Hennepin and continuing in that direction, according to police and a city spokesman. Emergency responders took Lee to HCMC for treatment of serious injuries.

Police were working Thursday afternoon on sorting out "conflicting reports" about the type of vehicle involved, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said. They also are checking on video surveillance in the area that might help find the driver and the vehicle, he added.

"The accident serves as an important reminder to watch for traffic control agents," a statement from the city read. "Agents have a dangerous job which requires them to be working in busy streets and intersections. Drivers [need] to be patient, follow driving laws and watch for traffic control agents. Failure to do so could very well injure or kill someone."

Anyone with information about this case can contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or texting 847411 (TIP411), entering "MPD" and a space before providing the tip. Also, callers can contact Minneapolis police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).