Tracking the best of the class of 2020
A look at where some of the top Minnesota players in the class of 2020 are heading to college:
Ben Carlson 6-9 East Ridge Wisconsin
Steven Crowl 6-11 Eastview Wisconsin
Dain Dainja 6-9 Park Center Baylor
Dawson Garcia 6-11 Prior Lake Uncommitted
Jacob Hutson 6-10 Edina Uncommitted
Jacob Jennissen 6-11 Sauk Centre Colorado State
Gabe Madsen 6-5 Rochester Mayo Cincinnati
Mason Madsen 6-3 Rochester Mayo Cincinnati
Jalen Suggs 6-4 Minnehaha Acad. Uncommitted
Kerwin Walton 6-4 Hopkins Uncommitted
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Hamilton looking to extend F1 lead at Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton aims to turn up the heat in his bid for a sixth Formula One championship at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
Twins
San Diego to visit Milwaukee Thursday
San Diego Padres (69-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-70, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey…
Twins
Kansas City visits Minnesota, looks to build on Duffy's strong showing
Kansas City Royals (56-97, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (93-59, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike…
Gophers
No. 11 Michigan's offense faces tough task vs No. 13 Badgers
Here's what to watch in the Big Ten this week:GAME OF THE WEEKNo. 11 Michigan at No. 13 WisconsinBoth teams are coming off open dates…
Lynx
Gustafson chronicles her pro basketball journey for the AP
I have been playing the game of basketball since I was basically in diapers. For some reason, even back then I thought that putting an orange ball in a basket was quite entertaining. Fast forward about twenty-two years and this still rings true. I am currently living out my dreams as a professional basketball player for the Dallas Wings, and I would now like to take this time to reflect on everything that contributed to my life as a WNBA rookie.