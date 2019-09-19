Tracking the best of the class of 2020

A look at where some of the top Minnesota players in the class of 2020 are heading to college:

Ben Carlson 6-9 East Ridge Wisconsin

Steven Crowl 6-11 Eastview Wisconsin

Dain Dainja 6-9 Park Center Baylor

Dawson Garcia 6-11 Prior Lake Uncommitted

Jacob Hutson 6-10 Edina Uncommitted

Jacob Jennissen 6-11 Sauk Centre Colorado State

Gabe Madsen 6-5 Rochester Mayo Cincinnati

Mason Madsen 6-3 Rochester Mayo Cincinnati

Jalen Suggs 6-4 Minnehaha Acad. Uncommitted

Kerwin Walton 6-4 Hopkins Uncommitted