ADAM THIELEN TRACKER
Receptions
Receptions after six games: 58
16-game pace: 155
Career high: 91 (in 2017)
Vikings record: 122 by Cris Carter (1994, 1995)
NFL record: 143 by Marvin Harrison, Colts (2002)
9.67 per game: Thielen’s 58 catches through the first six games broke the NFL record of 53 set by the Chargers’ Keenan Allen in 2015.
Receiving yards
Receiving yards after six games: 712
16-game pace: 1,899
Career high: 1,276 (2017)
Vikings record: 1,632 by Randy Moss (2003)
NFL record: 1,964 by Calvin Johnson, Lions (2012)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Price, Red Sox bounce back to beat Astros, tie ALCS
David Price was good enough, the Red Sox bullpen was even better, and Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered a go-ahead, three-run double off the Green Monster on Sunday night to lead Boston to a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros and tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.
Wild
Street, Cogliano score in 3rd period, Ducks beat Blues 3-2
Andrew Cogliano was in the right place at the right time for the Anaheim Ducks.
Vikings
Murray runs for 155 yards as Vikings race past Cardinals
While the Vikings struggled to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, they succeeded in opening space in the middle of the NFL's second-worst run defense.
Wild
Wild struggling to produce a strong first period
Opponents have dictated first periods against Wild.
Wild
Wild-Nashville game preview
The Wild returns to the road to face the Predators, who sit near the top of the league at 4-1.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.