ADAM THIELEN TRACKER

Receptions

Receptions after six games: 58

16-game pace: 155

Career high: 91 (in 2017)

Vikings record: 122 by Cris Carter (1994, 1995)

NFL record: 143 by Marvin Harrison, Colts (2002)

9.67 per game: Thielen’s 58 catches through the first six games broke the NFL record of 53 set by the Chargers’ Keenan Allen in 2015.

 

Receiving yards

Receiving yards after six games: 712

16-game pace: 1,899

Career high: 1,276 (2017)

Vikings record: 1,632 by Randy Moss (2003)

NFL record: 1,964 by Calvin Johnson, Lions (2012)